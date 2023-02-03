Carol A. (Lefebvre) Wade, 80

Participated at East Greenwich Senior Center

Carol A. (Lefebvre) Wade of West Warwick passed away at her home on January 31, 2023. She was 80 years old. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Providence, RI to the late Joseph and Virginia (Walstead) Lefebvre.

Carol was a strong, intelligent, fiercely loyal person who had a clear vision of what she wanted from life. Her tenacity enabled her to climb the ladder and obtain the role as Vice President of Citizens Bank, and the former Old Stone Bank, retiring in 2007. She was a New England Patriot season ticket holder for almost three decades and a fan through and through. Carol had a wonderful social life. She enjoyed playing Bingo at the East Greenwich Senior Center, and board games with her friends. She always looked forward to going to her timeshare in Aruba.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Carol was a devoted mother who treasured every moment spent with her children, and especially her grandchildren. “Grammie” treasured her time with them, and loved to keep up with all of their activities and accomplishments. Carol is survived by her two daughters Catherine Alber and her husband Ken of Smithfield, Kristen Dargy and her husband David of Johnston; seven grandchildren: Christopher Alber, Parker Alber, Alicia Votta, Meghan Dargy and her fiance Joshua Ribezzo, Kelly Dargy, Jeffrey Wade and Jennifer Burns and her husband Andrew; three great-grandchildren: Maverick and Axel Burns and Natalia Akerley; and the Gormley family. She was predeceased by her son James Wade and a brother John Joseph Lefebvre.

Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Sunday, February 5 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. immediately followed with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the East Greenwich Senior Center, 121 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.