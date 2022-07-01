Carcieri Field Turf Replacement, Part 2
by Chuck Nadeau | Jul 1, 2022
Above: Smoothing the subsurface at Carcieri Field. Photos by Chuck Nadeau
Chuck Nadeau was back at East Greenwich High School this week with his drone to check in on the progress of replacing the artificial turf on Carcieri Field.
The plan is for the field to be ready for play by Aug. 1.
Not ice. The field, mid replacement. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Lit. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Cross bar and uprights, in a different light. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Smoothing the subsurface at Carcieri Field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
The path to the field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
