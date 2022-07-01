Carcieri Field Turf Replacement, Part 2

by | Jul 1, 2022

Above: Smoothing the subsurface at Carcieri Field. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

Chuck Nadeau was back at East Greenwich High School this week with his drone to check in on the progress of replacing the artificial turf on Carcieri Field.

The plan is for the field to be ready for play by Aug. 1.

Not ice. The field, mid replacement. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Lit. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Cross bar and uprights, in a different light. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Smoothing the subsurface at Carcieri Field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The path to the field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Turf Field Replacement: Out With the Old

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

College Graduates Spring 2022

College Graduates Spring 2022

Jun 28, 2022

Above: Quinnipiac University. Photo courtesy of qu.edu If you or your child graduated from college...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 