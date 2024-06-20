Car Drives Through 1 Yard, Crosses Street, Hits Tree in Another

by | Jun 19, 2024

After: The car that crashed into a tree by a house at the corner of First Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

A Coventry man, 73, lost control of his car heading east on First Avenue Wednesday morning and the car drove into some shrubbery in front of one house, then crossed Virginia Avenue and crashed into a tree in front of another house. 

“The tree acted like a barrier to the car from hitting the house,” said EGPD Lt. John Allen. 

The driver was taken by rescue to the hospital. His status remains unknown. 

The June 19 crash from First Avenue. Photo by Bob Farrell

