Car Crash Victim’s Name Released 

by | Oct 26, 2020

Warwick police Monday released the name of the woman who died in the Post Road car crash early Sunday morning. She was Michaela Lynch, 19, of Warwick. 

She was a passenger in a 2003 Buick Park Avenue sedan heading south on Post Road that crashed into the bridge over the Hunt River just south of the East Greenwich border. All four people in the car were taken to area hospitals. One other passenger, a 19-year-old man, was still at Rhode Island Hospital Monday afternoon in serious but stable condition according to Warwick police. 

(Warwick PD is heading up the investigation; the accident took place in an area that many might consider either part of East Greenwich or North Kingstown, when in fact officials at the scene determined it was part of the Potowomut section of Warwick.)

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Jacob Pelliccio of Warwick, has been charged with one count of driving to endanger, death resulting; two counts of driving to endanger, personal injury resulting; driving while intoxicated (first offense), blood alcohol level unknown; and refusal to submit to a chemical test (first offense).

Pelliccio appeared before a bail commissioner Sunday afternoon at the Warwick Police Department and was released on $10,000 surety bail. He is due back at Third District Court Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Warwick police are asking anyone with relevant information about the crash to contact Officer Jacob Elderkin of the Warwick Police Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4335. 

Find the original story HERE.

