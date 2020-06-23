Candidate Lineup So Far

Four of the five current Town Council members, all Democrats, have declared they are running for reelection: President Mark Schwager, Vice President Mike Donegan, Caryn Corenthal and Renu Englehart. Mike Zarrella said Monday night he also planned to run again, but had not yet had time to file his declaration papers. No one else had filed to run for Town Council by the end of Monday, the first day to file.

Candidates have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file with the Town Canvasser at Town Hall.

So far, the only contested local races are on the state level. One is a reprise of the 2018 House Dist. 30 race, only with roles reversed. In 2018, newcomer Justine Caldwell, a Democrat, beat six-year incumbent Anthony Giarrusso, a Republican. This time around, Giarrusso will be trying to unseat Caldwell.

Sen. Dist. 35 incumbent Bridget Valverde, a Democrat, filed to run for reelection in her home town of North Kingstown (Dist. 35 is made up of large swaths of East Greenwich and North Kingstown and much smaller parts of South Kingstown and Narragansett). She will face EG resident Charles (Chad) Callanan, a Republican making his second bid for elected office, after an unsuccessful run for Town Council in 2018.

No one has yet filed for state Sen. Dist. 33 (a seat held by Democrat Lou Raptakis of Coventry) or the three open seats on the EG School Committee. But, there are two more days.

