East Greenwich News has held candidate forums since 2014 – in person and, in 2020, virtually – so local voters could hear candidates for Town Council, School Committee and the General Assembly respond to questions in a live format and juxtaposed against the other candidates.

We had hoped to do so again with the special election for School Committee coming up on Oct. 5, but candidate Peter Carney has declined to participate, citing a full schedule and other opportunities to connect with members of the public.

So, instead of a candidates forum, we will hold a single virtual interview with candidate Nicole Bucka on Monday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. The interview will be live streamed to our Facebook page and Youtube channel and will be available for viewing on those platforms at any time for those who are unable to tune in Monday at 5.

Regardless of who is participating, we need your questions! Please send any school-related questions to [email protected].

Thanks!