Can People Still Use EG Fields?

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

It seems there is a bit of confusion out there about whether or not fields are open in East Greenwich, and maybe that will only get more confusing now that Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday she is closing state parks and beaches as of Friday.

According to Cathy Bradley, in charge of parks and recreation for the Town of East Greenwich, the fields are open.

“The playgrounds are closed, but the trails, parks, and fields are open as long as people are practicing social distancing and the groups sizes are five or less,” Bradley said. “No organized play is allowed. Field permits for groups have been put on hold until further notice.”

In other words, groups of more than five people are not allowed and playing contact sport games is also not allowed. According to Police Chief Steve Brown, police have been checking the various town fields and basketball courts and there have been “several times” that they have at times dispersed groups.

Brown said officers aren’t trying to be harsh. Rather, he said, it was more like, “Hey guys, move it along.”

In particular, he said, the basketball courts on Cliff Street near Eldredge have been a popular meeting spot, even with yellow caution tape.

“People still go in,” said Brown. That said, the chief said he was not seeing huge problems around town. “People are slowly coming into compliance,” he said.

If you are gathering in larger groups on town fields, as our governor has taken to saying, “Knock it off!”

