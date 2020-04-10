Calling All Poets

Submit up to 3 original poems to friendseglibrary@gmail.com by April 17 with EG Poetry! 2020 in the subject line. Poems can take any form (haiku, limerick, prose), but must be family friendly and no longer than 10 lines. For outdoor posting and easy reading, we’ll be printing in 18pt on 5×7″ sheets.

EG Poetry! Scavenger Hunt (self-led walking tour): Starting April 22, up to 20 of the submitted poems will be hidden in full view around the EG Hill and Harbor area. A map of the poems can be found at East Greenwich News

https://eastgreenwichnews.com/

and Friends East Greenwich Free Library

https://www.facebook.com/Friends-East-Greenwich-Free-Library-294359067245240/

. Take a walk*, find the poems, match the poet’s name with the correct spot on the map, and send your list of found poets with map codes to friendseglibrary@gmail.com. You will be entered for a chance to win EG Poetry! Scavenger Hunt Free Raffle.