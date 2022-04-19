Calling All EG Students: Design Contest!

Above: East Greenwich’s Main Street of yore, looking north.

The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society is looking for a new logo

Do you know a student in East Greenwich with a talent for design? The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society is looking for a new logo, so they decided to run a contest, inviting all East Greenwich students to participate. The creator of the winning logo design will get a $250 prize as well as the honor of seeing their logo in action as the face of the EGHPS.

The EGHPS is a community-focused local history organization providing free monthly speakers, research, exhibits, events and other activities since 1967 when it was founded to preserve the historic fabric of East Greenwich. Through its virtual programs in recent years, it has reached new audiences and they decided it was time for a new logo.

Find the rules below – but you need to act quickly. The deadline for entries is May 6.

Rules

Logo must be clean and simple while properly representing the EGHPS

Use your resources for ideas and inspirations – Rhode Island symbolism, your own knowledge on East Greenwich history, and the EGHPS website are all valid forms of information you can use to help influence your design

Submissions end May 6th at 11:59 pm (Winner will be chosen by the EGHPS and announced in early May)

All submissions must be original creations that do not use any other copywritten material

Only one submission allowed per person

Winning logo will become property of EGHPS and the artist has no further rights to the logo whatsoever

Logo should be submitted in .PDF, .GIF, or .JPG file format

The EGHPS will be base its choice of winning logo on:

Relevance: Does the entry align with the theme of the EGHPS?

Originality/Creativity: Does the design composition correctly flow in an imaginative way that appears as unique or creative?

Appeal: Is your design easy to look at and does it draw attention easily?

The winner will receive a $250 award if their design is chosen to win. The EGHPS selection committee reserves the right to not select a winner, if in its discretion, no suitable entries are received.

How to Submit

Email all submissions to [email protected]; include the subject line: “EGHPS Logo Contest Submission.” Include your name, home address, where you are a student, and a brief explanation of why you believe your logo represents the East Greenwich Historical Preservation Society.

Example:

Jane Doe

1 Main Street

East Greenwich High School

I believe that my logo properly represents the East Greenwich Historical Preservation Society because x, y, z. Elaborate a little on x. Elaborate a little on y. Elaborate a little on z. I hope you will take time to consider my entry to be your new logo, thank you.

Follow that with the attachment of your logo with a transparent background in either .PNG, .PDF, or .JPG form.