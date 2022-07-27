Calling 1972 Avenger Football Team Members!

For a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the R.I. Super Bowl Series

If you were a member of the EGHS Avengers 1972 Championship Football team, a series of commemorations are in the works for you and members of the other teams who played in the 1972 Super Bowl series.

A group of people including the R.I. Interscholastic League, R.I. Coaches Association, Providence Journal, athletic directors and former players from Cranston East and Woonsocket (the two teams who played in the Class A Super Bowl Game) are planning a series of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rhode Island High School Football Super Bowl Series. They are looking for participation from the EGHS and Middletown teams who played in the Class B Super Bowl (EG won).

Current plans are for events during the Labor Day Weekend 2022. There will be pre-season Round Robin games at Brown Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 4: Cranston East vs. Woonsocket and EGHS vs. Middletown. They are planning a dinner for players, coaches, families of the 1972 teams on Saturday evening, Sept. 3, at Tomaselli’s at Rosario in Providence. They are also looking for any photos to be used to commemorate and publicize the events.

Please message Faith Krause at [email protected] if you can help and/or would like to attend.