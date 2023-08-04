Buzz on Business: Scribe Inks New Chapter

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Jane Rollins was working as a special needs teacher in 1980 when she decided she wanted to take a class in something fun to relax. When a friend gave her a calligraphy pen, that made picking a class easy. And the class led to a complete change of career.

“I became addicted to calligraphy,” she said in an interview this week. “I have always been fascinated with ancient history as well as literature and poetry.” The art of calligraphy combined all of those things.

Rollins opened Scribe Calligraphy at 58 Main Street in 1989 and Scribe has provided calligraphy services in East Greenwich ever since – specializing in wedding invitations, citations and awards, baby announcements and Rollins’s own renderings of poems, sayings and phrases.

Ten years ago, she moved into one half of 514 Main Street, sharing space with B&H Framing. Rollins said she and Alex Potts, owner of B&H, got along well. When Potts closed down her framing business last fall, Rollins’s husband, Bruce Rollins, suggested she take over the whole space.

Scribe now has room not only for Jane (and Bruce, who often accompanies her, along with their dog, Maxwell), but there is gallery space now too. Rollins is eager to invite other artists to display their work along with some of her own.

“My goal is to bring more people into the gallery,” she said.

Rollins now has more spaces for her classes, which run in six-week intervals for two hours once a week. Some people take a session or two; others have been taking her classes for years.

Calligraphy remains a passion for Rollins. With each project,“it’s interesting to figure out how to do it.”

Scribe Calligraphy Studio and Gallery is open 10 to 2 Wednesday through Saturday. Find out more HERE.