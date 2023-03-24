Buzz on Business: New EG HQ for RI Real Estate; Re/Max Job

Above: Greg Dantas, president of RI Real Estate, in their new corporate office at 361 Main St.

Greg Dantas laughed describing the location of the new headquarters for his company RI Real Estate, at 631 Main St.

“I’m almost exactly between my first two jobs,” the East Greenwich lifer said. “I started at Thorpe’s Pharmacy when I was 15.” (Thorpe’s Pharmacy – where CVS is now). After a stint in the military, Dantas went to work for David Iannuccelli at Re/Max, which just happens to be located on the other side of 631 Main.

To add even more nostalgia to the mix: Dantas had his first headshots taken at EG Photo – 631 Main, the very building his business now occupies – 25 years ago.

The new space will be home to both East Greenwich and North Kingstown RI Real Estate agents. The men’s clothing store, BluePrint 5, is staying; the insurance consortium sold the building to RI Real Estate after merging with another firm.

Dantas is letting go of the storefront at 37 Main St. and the building at 6454 Post Road (in NK). The business will continue to have satellite offices in Narragansett, Jamestown, Cranston, and North Providence.

Dantas said the new space has a lot of parking and amenities like a kitchen, which they didn’t have on Main Street. As for whether the proximity to competitor Re/Max is a problem, Dantas said absolutely not. “We’re frenemies,” he joked, noting that having a lot of real estate companies in a town is a good sign – a sign people want to be in East Greenwich.

