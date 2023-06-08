Buzz on Business: Milestones for Basler Chiropractic, Hill & Harbour Vet

Above: Kathy and Steven Basler of Basler Chiropractic. Submitted photo

Running a small business is no small job so we are happy to note the success of two small businesses located in downtown East Greenwich: Basler Chiropractic celebrating 31 years in business, and Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center celebrating 10 years.

Basler Chiropractic at 694 Main Street (off of Rocky Hollow) is owned and operated by Steven and Kathy Basler, both graduates of the Palmer College of Chiropractic. “We have both loved practicing in the community where we have raised five children,” said Steven. “It has been our pleasure to work and live in such a great town.”

Making people feel comfortable and valued as been a part of the Basler ethos from the beginning, according to Steven. “From the very first day of our practice, we have always treated everyone as we would treat a family member. We take a bio-mechanical approach to a variety of spinal pain, including neck pain, low back pain, radiating arm and leg pain, and headaches.”

He said the biggest growth in the practice in recent years has been with those in the 10 to 20 year old range – “primarily because of poor posture due to increased phone and computer use.”

Basler also noted the benefit of staff continuity.

“We are blessed to have a great staff that have been with us for on average 20 years. We work as a team to try to make the patient’s experience comfortable and efficient.”

~~~~~

For veterinarian Keith Schoen, who owns Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center along with his wife, practice manager Adriane Schoen, the past 10 years operating at 500 Main Street have been a wonderful ride.

“I am overwhelmed by the notion that this was merely a sketch on a napkin, a business plan, and a fantasy a little over 10 years ago!” said Keith. “I am so thankful for all the pet parents who have entrusted us with the care of their family members and I am humbled by the kindness, compassion, care, professionalism, and talent of the staff that we have put together. Watching this practice mature has truly been a dream come true and I look forward to continuing to increase the breadth of services that we provide our patients, introducing new staff members to the wonders of veterinary medicine, and expanding the size of the practice so that we can help even more animals live long and happy lives while strengthening the bond with their owners….after all, that’s what it’s all about!”

Congratulations to the Baslers and Schoens!