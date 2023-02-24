Buzz on Business: Maestro Musical Professionals

Above: John, left, and Charles Kalajian are the duo behind Maestro Music Professionals.

The Kalajian brothers, who grew up in EG, have built an online music lesson platform

It’s always been a bit of a challenge pairing students with music teachers. The Covid pandemic only exacerbated the situation. That’s when Charles and John Kalajian decided they had a solution and in 2021 they launched Maestro Music Professionals, an online platform open to musicians who want to teach and to students who want to find an instructor.

Charles Kalajian, a percussionist who graduated from EGHS in 2006, went on to study percussion at the University of Rhode Island. His brother John, EGHS Class of 2011, studied business. According to Charles, John is the real mastermind behind Maestro but it is Charles’s passion for music that’s provided the backbone.

This is how it works: you go to the website (HERE) and find a teacher in your area. You can sign up for in-person or virtual lessons, something that of course came in handy during the pandemic but has also proven useful as people move to different places. So, that student in college in Nashville can still study with their beloved instructor who happens to be in Providence.

Maestro is also partnering with local schools and organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket and New Bedford and two Providence charter schools, to provide students with quality music education tailored to their interests.

Check out their website HERE.