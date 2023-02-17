Buzz on Business: 41º North Photos with Max McVay

Local EG Entrepreneur

If you follow East Greenwich News on Instagram (@eastgreenwichnews), then you will be familiar with some of Max McVay’s work. He is an FAA-licensed remote pilot and real estate photographer with 10 years of experience. He kindly tags our accounts with fun shots of East Greenwich, which we are then able to share with the community.

Max recently started his own business, 41 North Photos. I asked why the name 41 North.

“Geographic coordinates dictate the precise location of anything on Earth,” McVay said. “They correlate to the longitude and latitude lines on the globe. 41°N just so happens to be the line of latitude that bisects the State of Rhode Island.”

Previous to starting his own business, Max was one of the first hires at one of Rhode Island’s most prominent sports startups, SquadLocker, a sports apparel company. While there, McVay created a podcast from the ground up, building a recording studio and producing it for former Patriots All-Pro center, Dan Koppen, and former Astros pitcher, Tip Fairchild. The weekly show hosted guests like Tedy Bruschi, Matt Cassel, and Guy Fieri.

But he decided he wanted to focus on photography, particularly real estate photography.

“Having grown up the son of an avid Rhody realtor in the East Bay, I’ve seen first hand the obstacles those entrepreneurs have to overcome,” McVay said. “Between coordinating open houses, closings, finding new clients, and all that communication between every party involved. 41° North Photos solves the problem of finding a reliable and efficient photo and video solution to showcase the listing.”

McVay said he is able to provide next-day service.

From aerial photography of a 20-acre lot, to a social media promotion for a Narragansett beach house, 41° North Photos can create eye-catching content. The company is available for other events as well. McVay provides a wide array of photography solutions for events, headshots, weddings, and more and he’s been working with the new R.I. Wedding Collaborative here in East Greenwich.

I asked Max about his favorite spot to capture moments in East Greenwich.

“If I had to pick my favorite place in town, I’d say flying the drone at Town Hall,” he said. “When the light hits that steeple and that Kent County 1750s weathervane just right with the backdrop of the rest of this charming town, there’s no better shot.”

Contact 41° North Photos at [email protected] or use the contact form HERE You can also find them on Instagram, @41northphotos