Business Updates: New EG Owner for Taylor Rental

Taylor Rental in North Kingstown, that go-to spot for tents and tables, aerators and power washers, has a new owner. Dino Carparco of East Greenwich bought the business and the property in September from David and Elise Kenyon, who had owned them for 50 years.

For Caparco, it was a chance to fully embrace his entrepreneurial spirit after 24 years as the engineering manager for Yashin America, a robotics and custom automation company in Cranston, and some side business ventures in real estate.

“After reviewing the existing business, it seemed like a great opportunity with lots of potential. In June, I decided to leave the corporate world and I closed on the business by the end of September,” Caparco said. “The existing staff is staying on board and has been helping me get acclimated to our daily operations and customer needs. I have been meeting many of the customers and making some new connections.”

He added, “My goal is to continue to provide the absolute best customer service as we build and enhance the existing business. I plan to improve the building and property and add new products and services that complement our existing offerings. One of the major priorities is to create a digital presence and update the existing computer system. We have already created a Facebook page and our website is under construction.”

Caparco said he is also improving the property “inside and out” and will also be installing new signage.

“I am very excited to be a part of this business,” he added, “and will continue efforts to serve the community as we grow the business.”

