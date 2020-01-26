Business News: New CEO for St. Elizabeth’s; 30K Coats Donated Through Ocean St. Job Lot 

Above: Associates from Ocean State Job Lot locations display some of the winter coats being distributed regionally to local veterans.

Saint Elizabeth Community has named Matthew R. Trimble as the next president and CEO. Trimble, Saint Elizabeth’s chief operating officer, will assume his new position July 1. He replaces Steven J. Horowitz, who has led Saint Elizabeth Community for the past 35 years. Trimble has worked with Horowitz at Saint Elizabeth Community over the past 25 years, and even more closely since his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2015, a relationship that will facilitate a seamless leadership transition for one of Rhode Island’s largest elder care providers and employers.

“In appointing Matt Trimble to be our next CEO, the Board of Trustees has selected an individual who has played an important role in building Saint Elizabeth Community into one of the nation’s most respected leaders in elder care,” said Board Chair Craig W. Carpenter. “Matt’s expertise in our industry comes not only from his long-standing tenure here at Saint Elizabeth Community, but also from his deep engagement with leading organizations and individuals in the elder care space here in Rhode Island and nationally. He will be ready on day one to build on the excellent work of our retiring CEO Steve Horowitz to help lead our organization and its 800 plus employees in delivering the highest quality care to our 3,000 plus patients and residents.”

Trimble joined Saint Elizabeth Community in 1994 and has spent much of his tenure as administrator at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. In this role, Trimble oversaw the move of residents and staff from the community’s Providence Melrose Street location to a new, facility in East Greenwich in 2001. Additionally, Trimble guided the construction of four GREEN HOUSE Homes on the same campus in East Greenwich between 2015-2017. The GREEN HOUSE model of care is the only one of its kind in Rhode Island and part of a national model that delivers nursing home care in an innovative, residential-like setting.

In serving as Chief Operating Officer, Trimble has provided financial oversight for Saint Elizabeth Community’s two nursing/ rehab centers, three adult day centers, assisted living residence, home health organization, and two affordable housing complexes.

Trimble holds a professional certification as a Nursing Home Administrator from the American College of Health Care Administrators and currently serves on many boards and committees, including:

Governor Raimondo’s Re-Inventing Medicaid Task Force

The Green House Project National Advisory Board

Leading Age RI

Healthcentric Advisors, a CMS QIO Contractor

Trimble is also an active member of the American College of Health Care Administrators. He previously served in the following capacities:

Treasurer and Member of the Executive Leadership Committee, Rhode Island Association of Facilities and Services of the Aging (AAHSA Affiliate)

Treasurer, Vice-President, and President, Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Health Care Administrators

Member of the 2012 Theta II Class of Leadership Rhode Island

Trimble lives in Burrillville and served on the Burrillville Budget Board from 2003 until 2011.

♦♦♦♦♦

Nearly 30,000 winter coats from Ocean State Job Lot’s “Buy, Give, Get” program are being distributed in partnership with the USA Veterans & Military Support Foundation throughout New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to help local veterans stay warm this winter season.

The “Buy, Give, Get” program at the closeout discount retailer’s 139 stores in nine states ran from November through December. The program allowed customers to provide a brand-new, warm winter coat to a veteran in their state and throughout the region. Customers purchased a men’s or women’s winter coat for $40 (retail value: $80-$120), then gave it back to the store for donation to a veteran. In appreciation of the donation, customers received a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase at Ocean State Job Lot.

“What started out as a 600-coat test just a few years back has blossomed into one of the largest programs of its kind serving veterans in need across the region,” said David Sarlitto, head of Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “This program is a true testament to the generosity and patriotism of our customers.”

The coats are currently being distributed to veterans’ organizations throughout the Northeast, in partnership with a multi-state network of more than 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Since 1977 when Ocean State Job Lot was founded, philanthropy has been a critical component of the company’s mission. Ocean State Job Lot has the buying power and know-how to acquire product – most notably food, and in this case winter coats – from manufacturers at a fraction of what others, including many food banks pay. All costs such as fees, taxes, labor, warehousing and transportation involved in food donation procurement and logistics are paid by Ocean State Job Lot, ensuring that 100 percent of every foundation dollar goes to those in need.

For more information about Ocean State Job Lot, visit www.oceanstatejoblot.com or visit the store nearest you.