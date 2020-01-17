Business News: Men’s Consignment, Boutique Interior Design, New Barbershop

Above: Insperiors’ ribbon cutting with the EG Chamber of Commerce in November.

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

When Gloria Kostadinova and Robert Elias decided to open up Properly Worn, a high-end men’s consignment store, they chose East Greenwich.

“We grew up here and our love story started here,” said Kostadinova. They met seven years ago while working at restaurants on Main Street (she at La Masseria, he at the then-Fat Belly’s), and ended up getting married.

The store idea seemed like a no-brainer: while there are a number of shops around that sell high-end women’s clothing (including the French Bulldog and the Velvet Beret in East Greenwich) it turns out Properly Worn is a rarity.

The store, at 581 Main Street, offers casual and dress clothes and accessories, including hats, belts and shoes.

They are celebrating their new store with a ribbon cutting with the EG Chamber of Commerce and cocktail social Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. Find out more about the event here.

Properly Worn, 581 Main St., (401) 203-6482; properlyworn@gmail.com; website here. If you are interested in consigning with Properly Worn, you just need to make an appointment.

♦♦♦♦♦

Nathan Reynolds had been looking for a new place for his interior design shop Insperiors when he drove past 427 Main Street and saw it was available.

“It was good timing,” Reynolds said. They moved in over the summer and had their grand opening in November.

Reynolds works with Danielle D’Eramo, buyer and design assistant, and they are available for jobs both big and small.

“We love to do something as small as an hour-long color consultation to help someone pick paint colors,” Reynolds said. And “we can do something as big as a whole house remodel and everything in the middle.”

Insperiors also carries retail items for the home, including throw pillows and candles and other items to dress up bookshelves or a home office. Coming later this spring, the store will have a working kitchen to inspire and, in some cases, nourish. Reynolds said they hope to hold special events like wine tastings and cooking courses at the shop.

It’s been a good move for the company, which was previously in Pawtucket. “We like it here in East Greenwich,” said Reynolds. “We feel we’re in a community here.”

Insperiors, 427 Main St., East Greenwich; (401) 234-6194. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment; website here.

♦♦♦♦♦

After 14 years at Gerry’s Divisions on Main, Christian Lopes has opened his own barbershop, Christian’s Barber & Styling, at 5601 Post Road (at the corner with South Pierce Road).

“I was ready,” said Lopes, EGHS Class of 1997. He opened in November, right before Thanksgiving.

“It’s going great,” he said. “I’ve got a mix of new and old clientele.”

At this point, it’s first-come, first-served, but recognizing that everyone wants to maximize their time these days, Lopes hopes to be able to offer appointments in the future.

Christian’s Barber & Styling, 5601 Post Road, (401) 471-7526; open Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 8 to 5; appointments available Mondays between 10 and 4. Cash or checks only.

Do you have a business located in or nearby East Greenwich with news to share? Send your news to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Help us keep reporting on local issues by clicking on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!