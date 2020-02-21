Business News: Chase Bank Proposed for Ruby Tuesday Site

Above: Ruby Tuesdays will be torn down to make way for a Chase Bank branch.

Chase Bank is planning to open a branch in place of the now-closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1050 Division St. A Chase Bank representative appeared before the Planning Board earlier this month for a pre-application review (i.e. a chance for a developer to get an unofficial sense of how the Planning Board might receive such a proposal).

Chase project manager Alan Roscoe told the Planning Board the bank is looking to make “huge inroads” into the Northeast. In addition to the East Greenwich branch, Roscoe said he was working on five other branches in Rhode Island, including in Cranston, Smithfield and Providence.

The Ruby Tuesday building would be demolished. The new bank would have a stand-alone ATM and would need Zoning Board approval for a drive-thru, as well as Planning Board approval.

After decades of providing quality mental healthcare in Woonsocket, Plaza Psychology & Psychiatry was looking for a second place to grow. The choice: 816 Middle Road in East Greenwich.

“We’re just getting to know the community here,” said Dr. Penelope Yanni, the company president and Brown University-trained psychiatrist. They opened last year and are actively accepting new patients.

In addition to Dr. Yanni, fellow Brown graduates Dr. Daisy Bassen, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist, and adult psychiatrist Dr. Jodi Stephenson provide medication management to children and adults along with Chanta Pou, a Yale-trained advanced practice nurse. Rounding out the growing team are clinicians Dr. Bob Goldblatt, Dr. Diana Greywolf, Deb Haug LMHC, Larry Simon LMHC and Emily Allerton LMHC who provide a variety of therapies including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and motivational interviewing in individual, couples and family therapy. They accept all major insurance companies.

“We’re excited to expand access to science-based, comprehensive, and compassionate mental healthcare to the people of southern Rhode Island and look forward to helping our patients live healthy and fulfilling lives,” Dr. Yanni said. Additional information about the office staff, hours, and other FAQ can be found on the practice website at www.plazapsych.com or by calling the main number at 401-356-1940.

Integrative Wellness RI is East Greenwich’s new source for treatments and techniques to help navigate the stresses of modern life. IWRI integrates principles of kinesiology, positive psychology, energy techniques and other holistic therapies to move you from healing to thriving. Their philosophy is that self-healing is possible and can be achieved through education, practice and community support.

They offer weekly classes, private sessions and workshops. Two particularly useful classes are:

Mindful Mama – A family-friendly environment for parents to come with their children to practice mindfulness exercises. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning 3/6. ($18 per class)

Community Class – The format will incorporate components of stretching, functional fitness exercises, mindfulness meditation, and Reiki meditation. ($5 per class).

Classes are safe for all levels. Those uncomfortable with getting on the floor can use a chair. Find the Life Breath Wellness Center & Studio at 378 Main St., 2nd Floor, East Greenwich.

For a full schedule of classes and workshops, CLICK HERE.

