Business Briefs: Ocean State Job Lot Helps Haiti; Flux Marine’s Award-Winning Motor

And Massage Envy therapist honored

Ocean State Job Lot donated approximately 840,000 meals and 560,000 pounds of essential supplies to natural disaster relief efforts in Haiti, which was significantly impacted by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in mid-August, and in regions of the United States recently upended by Hurricane Ida.

Utilizing customer donations and its purchasing power, OSJL was able to source and purchase nonperishable foods and essential supplies including a wealth of hygiene products and PPE (personal protective equipment).

The relief efforts to support those affected by the earthquake in Haiti and by Hurricane Ida are made possible by partnership with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, Global Empowerment Mission, and United Cajun Navy. OSJL stands ready to source and deliver additional essential supplies should they be needed.

In addition, OSJL has expanded the functionality of its website by adding a new “Buy Online, Ship to Store” option for shoppers.

“Buy Online, Ship to Store” enhances OSJL’s existing “Ship to Store” offering by allowing customers to browse and purchase “Ship to Store” items on OceanStateJobLot.com. In conjunction with the addition of the “Buy Online, Ship to Store” option, OSJL’s popular Crazy Deals® will be available online. When shoppers buy a Crazy Deal® item via “Buy Online, Ship to Store”, they will receive a Crazy Deal® Gift Card equal to a predetermined amount of the purchase price of that promotional item – in many cases making the item essentially free. (For example, spend $199.99 and receive a $199.99 Crazy Deal® Gift Card with your purchase.)

~~~

East Greenwich-based Flux Marine recently won the “Newport for New Products” Award for Best New Product for Operations, Safety and Maintenance as well as Best Green Product at the Newport International Boat Show. The Flux Electric Outboard was selected by a team of industry experts on the basis of innovation, value to the consumer, safety and aesthetics.

On selecting the Flux Electric Outboard, judges’ comments included: “Designed from the ground up, this turn-key, drop-in electric propulsion system is equivalent in size and weight to a comparative gas propulsion system.”

The Newport International Boat Show opened on Thursday, September 16. One of the largest in-water boat shows in the country, the event hosted nearly 400 exhibitors from around the world with an exceptional assortment of boats of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. For more information on the 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show and the 14th Annual Newport For New Products awards, please visit www.newportboatshow.com.

~~~

East Greenwich Massage Envy therapist Brittany Burke won the New England region’s Therapist of the Year award. The Therapist of the Year award goes to an inspirational franchisee employee who truly exemplifies Massage Envy’s brand promise: “We help you take care of you,” and who embodies Massage Envy’s core brand values: optimism, gratitude, excellence, consistency, and empathy.

Brittany graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute in 2012 and has been a member of the Massage Envy East Greenwich team since she became licensed by the Department of Health. Brittany also holds a license in esthetics and works as a dual provider of both body care and skincare services. Brittany’s passion for massage therapy drives her to consistently continue her education and learn new techniques to help improve her clients’ overall well-being and to customize their sessions during each visit.

This quote is from one of her clients which sums up Brittany best:

‘Brittany is the best massage therapist I have ever experienced. She is intuitive, gracious, and has a wonderful personality. She has helped me a great deal over the years and I wouldn’t think of using, or recommending, anyone else.’

Massage Envy East Greenwich is independently owned and operated and employs its own employees, including Brittany Burke.

Do you have any local business news you’d like to share? Send us an email: [email protected].