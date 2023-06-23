Brian Johnson Wins Silver at S.O. World Games

He said he wanted to win a medal and he’s done that. East Greenwich’s Brian Johnson earned a silver medal in individual bocce Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. He has a chance to earn another medal in the doubles event, where he will compete with teammate Dave Young.

Brian’s mom, Jane, and sister, Kelly, were at the event, as well as family friend Gail Erinakes.

The doubles competition starts Friday, with the finals on Saturday. Go Brian and Dave!