Brian Johnson Wins Silver at S.O. World Games

by | Jun 22, 2023

He said he wanted to win a medal and he’s done that. East Greenwich’s Brian Johnson earned a silver medal in individual bocce Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. He has a chance to earn another medal in the doubles event, where he will compete with teammate Dave Young.

Brian’s mom, Jane, and sister, Kelly, were at the event, as well as family friend Gail Erinakes.

The doubles competition starts Friday, with the finals on Saturday. Go Brian and Dave!

Dave Young and Brian Johnson, on the left, with other members of Team USA at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

1 Comment

  1. Staci Kolb
    Staci Kolb on June 23, 2023 at 7:20 am

    So proud of Brian and Dave! Great Rhody representation on the world stage!!! Knew Brian would be a HUGE success!! Congratulations 🎉🇺🇸

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

EGHS Student Honors 2023

EGHS Student Honors 2023

Jun 20, 2023

The East Greenwich Public Schools’ World Language Department is proud to announce that 43 members...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 