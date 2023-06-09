Brian Johnson Heads to SO World Games in Berlin

Above: The Johnson family, from left: Ray, Brian, Jane, Kelly, Amanda and Dan, at Brian’s sendoff party last weekend.

EG’s Brian Johnson, 31, sets off to Germany this weekend as a member of the Special Olympics Team USA competing in bocce with partner Dave Young. Brian and Dave have known each other for years through Special Olympics North Kingstown.

While Brian has been playing bocce for years here in Rhode Island, to get to the World Games, he needed to be nominated and to meet certain criteria, including comfort traveling and a level of independence. Brian has traveled. A lot. Including to in the USA Games a few years ago for volleyball. And he spent four days in Texas recently with Team USA.

“It’s just great for him,” said his dad, Ray Johnson. “It’s such a good opportunity.”

The Johnson family had a big sendoff party for Brian and Dave last weekend.

“I’m very excited,” said Brian. “I want to win the gold medal.”

Brian and Dave will be in Germany for 17 days total, the first week in Bremen, which will serve as a host community for members of Team USA, then on to the games in Berlin. Brian’s mom, Jane, and sister, Kelly, will be in Berlin for the competition.

Good luck Brian and Dave – go Team USA!