Boys Wrestling: Team Finishes 2nd In Division, Playoffs Bound

Above: Colin Hartrey, a team captain, competing at 165 lb. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
The East Greenwich Boys Wrestling team secured second place in their division with a 9-2 record, with Senior Night Monday to cap the regular season. The 18 wrestlers will compete in sectionals and the top 8 will go on to states. The last time EGHS reached the top 8 was in 2011.
Matthew Claeson, a freshman, has stood out this season with a 10-1 in league duals. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Ryan McCarthy, one of the team captains, competes at 175 lb. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Liam Levy competing at 138 lb. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Darius Anvar, 157 lbs. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.