Boys Volleyball: EG Improves to 4-0; No Sets Lost

Above: Andy Plympton makes a kill at the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – find his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG team was clicking on all cylinders as they downed Barrington in straight sets – 25-12, 25-14, and 25-7. The seven seniors on the squad made it look easy.

“So far we are 4-0 and have not dropped a set – 12-0 for sets,” said Coach Justin Amaral. “We are looking very strong at the start.”

Libero William Casey had 8 digs. Middle hitter Will Jackson had 5 kills and Andrew Plympton had 4 kills.