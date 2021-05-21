Boys Volleyball: EG Improves to 4-0; No Sets Lost

Above: Andy Plympton makes a kill at the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – find his photos at chuckn.com.
The EG team was clicking on all cylinders as they downed Barrington in straight sets – 25-12, 25-14, and 25-7. The seven seniors on the squad made it look easy.
“So far we are 4-0 and have not dropped a set – 12-0 for sets,” said Coach Justin Amaral. “We are looking very strong at the start.”
Libero William Casey had 8 digs. Middle hitter Will Jackson had 5 kills and Andrew Plympton had 4 kills.
Ben Allaire and Will Jackson to up for the block.
Andrew Plympton’s block pushes the ball back to Barrington.
Max Silverman and Aydin Kocak on defense.
Max Silverman off his feet for a serve.
