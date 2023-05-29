Boys Volleyball: Commanding 3-0 Win Over Coventry

Above: Brayden Stanger with his much-improved serve. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

I must admit that I’ve not seen the team play much this year. My bad, but it does help when you’re trying to evaluate progress. Whatever the coach has done to these guys, it’s worked big time. it shows in every aspect of the game. It did on Thursday (5/25/23).

The Avengers came out to play against Coventry. The boys in maroon swept the Oakers with game scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-12. If I had to single out one player that excelled in the game, it would be… any of them. Every player did their job and it showed in the scores. I along with many others were impressed with the serving of Brayden Stanger. The colleges would be all over him just for that.

We have three seniors this year. Aaron Stange, Joel Afendi and team captain, Brayden Stanger.

Brayden Stanger has been recognized by being named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2023 All-America Watchlist. Brayden, who received All-State Team 2 recognition last year as a junior, is putting together another All-State caliber season. Brayden currently ranks among Rhode Island Division 1 players according to Max Preps as 1st in aces with 49, 2nd in kills with 291, and 4th in digs with 167.

In the game against Coventry Thursday, Michael Dobrzanski had 15 kills, 6 digs, and 5 aces and Max Silverman had 11 kills and 10 assists.

“The team saved their best for last,” said Coach Ridge Porter. “In my opinion, we looked better than we have all season and that’s exciting with playoffs beginning. Sometimes you hit your stride at the right time and we’re hoping that is the case for us. Always an added bonus to win on senior night. I cannot say enough about our seniors, especially Brayden Stanger whose having another All State year.”

The Avengers (seeded #5) goes up against Chariho (#4) in the first round of the playoffs, on Wednesday, May 31.

