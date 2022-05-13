Boys Volleyball: A Tie With Cranston East

Above: Michael Dobrzanski kills one in the middle. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com).

The Avenger Boys Volleyball team came into this match against the Cranston East Thunderbolts with a 5-6-0 conference record. Going into the next game, their record will be 5-6-1.

It didn’t start out looking like it would be a tie. The first game was a back-and-forth exciting game that ended with EG winning 32-30.

Things were looking rosy for EG by winning the second game 25-20.

Then the wheels came off the bus. The EG boys seemed to lose their mojo (remember that one) and had trouble putting the ball away.

The Thunderbolts took the next two games to pull out a 2-2 tie.

Next up for the Avengers will be a home game on May 12 against North Kingstown.