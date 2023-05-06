Boys Volleyball: 3-2 Loss to Mt. Saint Charles 

Above: Michael Dobrzanski makes it look easy. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Alright, here are the game scores and who won. After you digest it, I’ll tell you why this match left me wondering. MSC was the big winner, with game scores of 25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-28, and 15-9.

This volleyball match didn’t start well. Even though the Avengers looked good in warmup and really didn’t look bad in the first few games, you can’t win if you can’t keep the ball in the court. They failed to do that in the first two games. The hits were there, and they returned cleanly, but that 30-foot ppsquare on the other side of the net eluded them.

Then they started to click. Serves fell in and kill’s, ah, killed? It was like someone lit a fire under their… thanks coach. The result was the next two were ours.

Time to dig in and go for it. Unfortunately, MSC is in the same time zone and the Avengers got the short end of the stick. The roster is not deep for the Avengers with only 11 players, but I saw their potential and that will keep me coming back.