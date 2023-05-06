Boys Volleyball: 3-2 Loss to Mt. Saint Charles 

by | May 5, 2023

Above: Michael Dobrzanski makes it look easy. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Alright, here are the game scores and who won. After you digest it, I’ll tell you why this match left me wondering. MSC was the big winner, with game scores of 25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-28, and 15-9.

This volleyball match didn’t start well. Even though the Avengers looked good in warmup and really didn’t look bad in the first few games, you can’t win if you can’t keep the ball in the court. They failed to do that in the first two games. The hits were there, and they returned cleanly, but that 30-foot ppsquare on the other side of the net eluded them.

Then they started to click. Serves fell in and kill’s, ah, killed? It was like someone lit a fire under their… thanks coach. The result was the next two were ours.

Time to dig in and go for it. Unfortunately, MSC is in the same time zone and the Avengers got the short end of the stick. The roster is not deep for the Avengers with only 11 players, but I saw their potential and that will keep me coming back.

Spencer Warburton makes the dig. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Brayden Stanger makes the kill. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Max Silverman makes a no-look, over-the-back set. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Cole Arsenault, Zachary Gessman, and Brayden Stanger set up defense. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Indecision between Michael Dobrzanski and Spencer Warburton let it drop. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 