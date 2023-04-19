 Boys Volleyball: 3-1 Victory Over Classical

Above: Michael Dobrzanski makes a good dig. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

With a conference record of 2 and 2, the boys needed this one to stay in third place. With their short roster of only 11 players, they also needed a win to give them much-needed confidence.

The first set was a feeling-out set with both schools playing cautiously. The score of 25 to 18 for EG showed that both teams were evenly matched.

The second set proved my assessment, but the score turned 18 to 25. This one for Classical.

Then the Avengers came to life and won the next two 25 to 11 and 25 to 16. You could see the difference in play in the fourth set. They will be a team to watch if they can keep playing like this.

“First off, credit to Classical,” said Coach Ridge Porter. “They’ve got some skilled players who played well. After our loss to Chariho our coaching staff reassessed and made some lineup changes. That’s not always easy for kids especially when it affects playing time.

What I am most proud of is how we responded to those changes. Everyone has accepted their new roles and Monday against Classical they excelled at executing them. Our leaders are stepping up and the rest of the team is doing their job and then some. It’s still early in the season but the progress we have made already is substantial. We are playing as a team more and more everyday.”

Next up for the boys will be S. Kingstown on 4/19 (or Bishop Hendricken on 4/21 both) away games.