Boys Soccer: EG Still Unbeaten After Win Over Chariho

Above: Andrew Mega (#12) scores the first of two goals Saturday. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.
EG continued undefeated in D2 boys soccer after defeating Chariho 3-1 Halloween night at Carcieri Field. Andrew Mega scored twice and Stephen Timperley scored once for the Avengers, all in the first half. Chariho’s Jason Nilsson scored one goal in the second half.
Chariho goalies were busy during the game – Dylan Blackburn had 8 saves and Issac Seekel and 7. On the other side of the field, Carter Andrews had 5 saves on the night.
Mega and Timperley also each had one assist.
EG plays at Bishop Hendricken Tuesday.
EG’s Stephen Timperley and Olin Thompson on defense.
Chariho’s Ian Clark and EG’s Ethan Fain vie for the ball.
EG goalie Carter Andrews makes a save as Chariho’s Ethan Knowles (#7) and EG’s Olin Thompson (#13) follow the ball.
EG’s Andrew Mega (#12)
The first EG goal, by Stephen Timperley, find net.
