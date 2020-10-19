Boys Soccer: EG Over Coventry, 2-1

by | Oct 18, 2020

Above: Andrew Mega moves toward goal for the Avengers Saturday night against Coventry. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG Boys Soccer team got its second win Saturday with a 2-1 win against Coventry. All three goals came in the second half. Andrew Mega scored both goals for the Avengers and Aydin Kocak had one assist. Goalie Carter Andrews had 4 saves. Coventry’s Sean Alberigo scored the Oakers’ single goal. Oaker goalie Lucas Petrarca had six saves.

It was Senior Night for the Avengers and there were a lot of seniors to celebrate: Carter Andrews, Matthew Schambers, Benjamin Allaire, Brian Anderson, Kevin Cianciolo, Ethan Fain, Andrew Mega, Olin Thompson, William Herrera Jackson, Ryan Silverman, Aidan Marinelli, Aydin Kocak and Maximilian Matkasyan.

Avenger Aydin Kocak with the ball.

EG’s Ethan Fain on defense.

Midfielder Carson Paull.

EG’s Ethan Fain (10) and Brian Anderson (4).

EG’s Matthew Schambers

EG’s Steven Timperley

Fullback Ryan Silverman.

The Boys Soccer seniors – all 13 of them!

