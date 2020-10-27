Boys Soccer: EG Bests Westerly, 2-1

Above: EG’s Andrew Mega. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.
Westerly went up by a goal in the first half Saturday night, but Ethan Fain was brought down in the penalty area and scored on the penalty kick. In the second half, Fain scored again on a corner kick from Steven Timperley.
Ethan Fain scored both of EG’s goals.
Kevin Cianciolo (#9)
EG goalie Carter Andrews
Aydin Kocak
Goal for EG!
