Boys Soccer: EG Bests Westerly, 2-1

by | Oct 26, 2020

Above: EG’s Andrew Mega. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

Westerly went up by a goal in the first half Saturday night, but Ethan Fain was brought down in the penalty area and scored on the penalty kick. In the second half, Fain scored again on a corner kick from Steven Timperley. 

Ethan Fain scored both of EG’s goals.

Kevin Cianciolo (#9)

EG goalie Carter Andrews

Aydin Kocak

Goal for EG!

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS