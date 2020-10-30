Boys Soccer: EG Beats Classical, 1-0

Above: EG’s Stephen Timperley. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG Boys Soccer team improved to 5-0 with a win Wednesday night over Classical, 1-0. Steven Timperley scored in the second half with an assist from Ethan Fain. Goalie Carter Andrews had five saves to earn the shut out.

On Tuesday, Steve Timperley scored 3 goals in a 5 to 1 win over Rocky Hill. Griffin Gee played well in goal with 9 saves. Aydin Kocak and Ryan Silverman also scored against Rocky Hill.

These photos are from Wednesday’s game.