Boys Soccer: EG Beats Classical, 1-0

by | Oct 30, 2020

Above: EG’s Stephen Timperley. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG Boys Soccer team improved to 5-0 with a win Wednesday night over Classical, 1-0. Steven Timperley scored in the second half with an assist from Ethan Fain. Goalie Carter Andrews had five saves to earn the shut out.

On Tuesday, Steve Timperley scored 3 goals in a 5 to 1 win over Rocky Hill. Griffin Gee played well in goal with 9 saves. Aydin Kocak and Ryan Silverman also scored against Rocky Hill.

These photos are from Wednesday’s game.

#10 Ethan Fain

EG’s Andrew Mega

Avenger Goalie Carter Andrews

#12 Aydin Kocak

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS