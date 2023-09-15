Boys Soccer: 5-3 Win Over Chariho

Above: Andrew Connolly makes it to the ball first. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The night was perfect for playing ball. That is, as long as you kept moving. If you stood still to take pictures, you were eaten alive by mosquitoes.

The boys are off to a great 2-0 start to their season with this 5-3 win over Chariho, but the game didn’t start off looking so promising for the Avengers. The Chargers scored three goals in the first half. By the end of the half, though, EG had scored twice, getting into a groove.

The second half saw the Avengers making much better plays. Passes were sharp and intuitive, which led to more shots on goal. They seemed to just gel as a team and it showed in the end.

The Avengers host Tiverton Friday, 9/15, at 6:30 p.m.