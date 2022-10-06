Boys Soccer: 2-0 Victory Over Pilgrim

by | Oct 6, 2022

Above: Ryan D’Amico races a defender upfield. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The Boys Soccer team beat Pilgrim on a cold, windy Monday afternoon, 2-0, with two goals by leading scorer Leo Paradise. 

The team is led by senior captains Quinn Madden, Ryan D’Amico, and Cam Pelligrino. Other seniors on the team this year are Luke Pedro and Jack Simpson. Paradise is a junior. Two players are rotating at goalkeeper, sophomores Luca DiTraglia and Noah Schenenga. 

“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” said Coach Pat McGuirl. “They will be a little more experienced by then and maybe we can make some things happen.”

The team plays Shea Friday (10/8) at 4:30 p.m. at home.

Andrew Connolly picks a spot for the throw-in. Photo by CN

Quinn Madden looks the ball down to defend it from a Pilgrim player. Photo by CN

Wyatt Gelzhiser calms the ball down. Photo by CN

The team just before the start of the game. Photo by CN

Coach Pat McGuirl talks to the team before the start.

