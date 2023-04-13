Boys LAX: Loss to Barrington, 13-4

Above: Tyler Caterson charges up the middle. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

Things looked good for the Avengers right after the opening whistle. They scored just a few minutes into the game. But then the car went off the tracks. The Eagles scored and there was no looking back, as the Eagles of Barrington went on to win the game 13 to 4.

One observation by this button-pushing photographer is that either they are trying too hard to run set plays, or are not confident enough to shoot from the outside. The Eagles were successful in drawing the Avenger defense outside the lane. This allowed an attacker a mostly clear shot. It worked.

Both teams were a little sloppy. They played chase-the-ball around the field for some time, but it was mostly a hard-hitting game with two or three penalties thrown in for good measure.

The Avengers next game will be Friday (4/14) against North Kingstown at N.K.