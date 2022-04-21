Boys LAX: EG Bests Cumberland, 12-5

Above: Goalie William Erickson goes high for one of his ten saves. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The outcome of this Avenger 12-5 win was set from the start. The Avengers scored the first five goals and never looked back. Their play was crisp, with good passing. They took their time, passing around the net until someone got open.

It was helped by the 10 saves from goaltender William Erickson. The top scorer was Luke Handy with 6 goals. Jack Farrelly, Quinn Madden, and Matt Mckenzie scored two each.

La Salle is coming to town for a visit on April 26.

Editor’s note: If you are a regular at Boys LAX games, consider becoming our reporter! Send an email to [email protected]