Boys LAX: EG Bests Cumberland, 12-5

by | Apr 20, 2022

Above: Goalie William Erickson goes high for one of his ten saves. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The outcome of this Avenger 12-5 win was set from the start. The Avengers scored the first five goals and never looked back. Their play was crisp, with good passing. They took their time, passing around the net until someone got open.

It was helped by the 10 saves from goaltender William Erickson. The top scorer was Luke Handy with 6 goals. Jack Farrelly, Quinn Madden, and Matt Mckenzie scored two each.

La Salle is coming to town for a visit on April 26.

Editor’s note: If you are a regular at Boys LAX games, consider becoming our reporter! Send an email to [email protected]

Quinn Madden avoids the Cumberland long stick.

Luke Pedro fends off a Cumberland long stick.

Luke Handy passes to the corner.

Tyler Caterson uses his long stick to bring the ball up.

Matt Mckenzie waits to defend his goal.

 

