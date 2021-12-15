Boys Hoops: Thunderbolts Over Avengers, 67-48

Above: Troy Caron drives the line.

There was no storm outside, but it seemed like one inside. The Thunderbolts of Cranston East lived up to their name as they struck the Avengers with a 67 to 48 win in Cranston.

The ‘bolts have more height and quickness and it showed. They dominated the board at both ends. After scoring the first two points of the game, the Bolts never looked back.

The next game for the Avengers will be on Friday (12/17) against La Salle.