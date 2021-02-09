Boys Hoops: Senior Night Win Over Toll Gate, 58-43
by Chuck Nadeau | Feb 9, 2021
Above: Dan Prior takes a short baseline jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.
It was another win for the EG Boys Basketball team Saturday night against Toll Gate, with a final score of 58-43. The only thing that sets this game apart from any other, is that it was Senior Night for a team heavy on senior talent – a total of 8 out of 11 members of the team were honored before the game Saturday night. The two teams were well matched. That is with the exception of Jack McMullen. The newly crowned 1,000 point career shooter was hot, scoring a total of 25 points, 16 of them in the third quarter. Dan Prior had 8 points and Andrew Plympton, Cole Basler and Aydin Kocak each had 6.
Pre-game pep talk from asst. coach David Gee.
Cole Basler takes a jumper over defenders.
Jack McMullen drives the middle.
Aydin Kocak stretches out to block a 3-point attempt.
The Boys Basketball 2021 seniors with family members, from left, Dan Prior, Jack McMullen, Andrew Plympton, Will Foster, Cole Basler, Aydin Kocak, CJ Coppola and Curtis Browne.
