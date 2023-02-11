Boys Hoops: Playoffs End Up Just Out of Reach

Lose 58-55 to Townies

By Cameron Pelligrino

The East Greenwich High School Boys Basketball team celebrated their senior night on Friday night during a matchup with the East Providence Townies. Seniors Luke Pedro, Grogan O’Brien, Ethan Faunce, Ryan Marcantonio, and Will Erickson are nearing the end of their high school basketball careers, as this was the Avengers’ penultimate game of the season. Each senior had the opportunity to receive flowers and gifts from their families prior to tip-off. Posters of their faces lined the gym walls and massive cutouts of their heads were dispersed throughout the crowd. Younger members of the team also shared some kind words about the members of the graduating class. Despite the pregame celebration of these seniors, EG found themselves in a must-win game in order to qualify for the playoffs.

East Greenwich’s starting lineup wasted no time utilizing the energy of senior night, surging to an 11-0 lead within the opening minutes. Erickson was not available to play, so the remaining four seniors, as well as sophomore standout Rees Maccarone, led the way for the Avengers out of the gate. Ethan Faunce knocked down an early 3-pointer and Ryan Marcantonio managed to break free from his defender for a pair of layups. East Providence quickly regrouped, finishing the first quarter on a sizable run that saw the score tied following the first frame.

The Avengers faced their first deficit of the game early in the second quarter, but they responded immediately. Maccarone scored eight points in the quarter, while Luke Pedro showcased his speed via two tough baskets with multiple Townies in the area. Marcantonio also drained a three from long range. EG’s defense continued to smother the ball handler, which helped them carry a 32-27 lead into the locker rooms for the halftime break. In the third quarter, however, the lead began to gradually slip away. East Providence won the quarter by a score of 19-9, giving them a five point cushion to begin the final eight minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, East Providence built their lead up to 53-41 with just 5:30 left to go and it seemed as if the game was just about out of reach. But East Greenwich let it be known that they were not done yet. The Avengers assembled an 8-0 run within two minutes, cutting the lead down to four points. Once the lead was chopped down to a single score, EG simply could not get over the hump. They were handed multiple possessions to tie the game or take the lead, but were ultimately unable to do so, losing 58-55 in a tight battle on senior night. Rees Maccarone scored a team-leading 28 points, but it turned out to be not quite enough. EG would not be going to the playoffs.

East Greenwich forward Grogan O’Brien reflected on his time as an Avenger, “Looking back on my career I just remember all of the great memories that I made with my teammates and coaches. We had a tough couple of seasons but always fought hard until the end of each game. I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given through this town and this team to grow as both a player and a person.”

Sports reporter Cameron Pellegrino is a senior at East Greenwich High School.