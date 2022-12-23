Boys Hoops: Loss to La Salle, 71-34

Above: Luke Pedro works his way to the basket. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com).

La Salle beat East Greenwich 71 to 34 Monday night. That was the final score. I don’t think that anyone expected anything different. But this game was not about the score. It was about the game.

When I posted on Twitter that I would be shooting the game, Coach Gee replied, “Let’s go – great road test for the Avengers!” And that’s what it was. These young men learned a lot from this game. That’s what the coach wanted.

The season is young. There are many more games to go so don’t forget that score. If these two teams meet again, I will bet the numbers will be a lot different.