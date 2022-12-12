Boys Hoops: Injury Fund Loss to Coventry, 70-61
by Chuck Nadeau | Dec 11, 2022
Above: Javien David goes up high for the short jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)
The Boys Basketball team lost to Coventry, 70-61, Thursday, in the unofficial start to the winter sports season. Rees Maccarone led the Avengers in scoring with 27 points; Javien David was next with 13 points.
With a roster of only 11 players, the team is thin. The good and bad news is that there are five seniors. That’s good for this year, but not so good for next.
Coach Gee said his hope for the season is to make the playoffs. Good luck to the Avengers!
Rees Maccarone pushes his way down low. Credit: CN
Thomas Grogan O’Brien runs the sideline. Credit: CN
Andrew Connolly brings the ball up. Credit: CN
There was a good crowd for the game, including the cheerleaders. Credit: CN
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments