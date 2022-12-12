Boys Hoops: Injury Fund Loss to Coventry, 70-61

Above: Javien David goes up high for the short jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The Boys Basketball team lost to Coventry, 70-61, Thursday, in the unofficial start to the winter sports season. Rees Maccarone led the Avengers in scoring with 27 points; Javien David was next with 13 points.

With a roster of only 11 players, the team is thin. The good and bad news is that there are five seniors. That’s good for this year, but not so good for next.

Coach Gee said his hope for the season is to make the playoffs. Good luck to the Avengers!