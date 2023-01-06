Boys Hoops: EG Over Portsmouth, 47-37

by | Jan 5, 2023

Above: Rees Maccarone works past a smothering defense. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all of Chuck’s photos from the game HERE).

If you wanted to see a good high school basketball game, I hope you were at the East Greenwich gym Tuesday night (1/3) for the game against the Portsmouth Patriots.

The stands were almost full and the EG Cheer squad was keeping the home fans engaged. The Avengers worked hard for this 47 to 37 win. Don’t let that final score give you a fuzzy feeling. At one point in the fourth quarter, the Avengers were only ahead by 2.

Rees Maccarone led the Avenger scoring with 17 points, followed by Andrew Connolly with 8.

Next up for the boys will be against Cumberland Thursday at Cumberland. 

Luke Pedro drives the outside. Credit: CN

Thomas Grogan O’Brien moves up the middle. Credit: CN

With less than a minute left, Coach Gee settles down the boys. Credit: CN

The cheer team during half-time. Credit: CN

The student cheer section. Credit: CN

 

