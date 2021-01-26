Boys Hoops: EG Beats Portsmouth, 50-45

by | Jan 26, 2021

Above: Jack McMullen is intentionally fouled in final seconds of Monday’s game versus Portsmouth. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

This one almost got out of hand for the Avengers. Starting out with some three pointers, they were up 21 to 5 just a few minutes into the game. By the end of the first half, the Avengers led 26 to 18. But the Patriots battled back in the second half at one point to tie the game. EG Coach Don Bowen quickly called a time out to motivate the team, and although it stayed within four points, EG held on to win 50 to 45.

Bowen said after the game that they played well even with the scare. Portsmouth is one of the better teams this year and this win – along with their 64-56 win over Pilgrim Friday – gives the Avengers a good start for the rest of this short season.

Jack McMullen was the game’s leading scorer, with 23 points, followed by Andrew Plympton with 13. Dan Prior led the team in rebounds and Will Foster led the team in assists.

“It was a great team defensive effort holding Portsmouth to 48 points,” Bowen said.

EG has seven seniors on the team this year. When Bowen was asked what the team would look like next year, he paused, then said, “A lot of hard work.”

Next stop is Chariho on Jan. 27. That could be a special game – with Monday’s 23 points and Friday’s 35 (!) points, McMullen, a senior, is just 21 points away from scoring 1,000 high school career points, a feat only a handful of Avengers have managed. 

Senior Andrew Plympton (14) reaches for the tip in.

Will Foster (1) drives the middle lane.

Senior Dan Prior (33) passes to the corner.

Andrew Plympton takes a jumper.

Senior Jack McMullen sets the play from the top of the key.

Cole Basler during a timeout.

EG Head Coach Don Bowen, right, talks with Asst. Coach Dave Gee, left, and Coach Sean Henseler, center, during halftime.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS