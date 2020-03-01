Boys Hoops: EG Advances After Win Over Tiverton, 57-38

Above: James Harwood.

Photos by Tracy Coppola

It was a team effort that propelled the Boys Basketball team over Tiverton by nearly 20 points (57-38) Friday night for a spot in the quarterfinals. James Harwood led scoring with 11 points and Jack McMullen and Roman Gloria both had 10 points, but the big story was the strong defense led by Andrew Plympton with “phenomenal” rebounding, according to Coach Don Bowen.

“Jack McMullen created a lot of opportunities for his teammates. His presence on the court and his unselfish play set the tone,” said Bowen.

The Avengers play Cranston West in Cranston Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

If you value what you find on East Greenwich News, consider making a donation. We are a 501(c)(3). Use the button below or, if you’d rather mail something, send it to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks – every contribution helps.