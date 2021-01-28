Boys Hoops: A 63-44 Win Over Chariho

Above: EG’s Chad Coppola (5) drives the sideline. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at his website Chuckn.com.

The Avengers notched their third win Wednesday, beating the Chariho Chargers, 63-44. The game, like all indoor games this season, was played without spectators, making for a relatively quiet competition. But the play was lively.

EG led throughout – the score was 33-24 at halftime – but pulled away in the fourth quarter for that decisive 19 point advantage.

While there had been thoughts that senior Jack McMullen would score his 1,000 career point during the game – instead it looks like he might reach that pinnacle at Monday’s Senior Night home game. He scored 14 points Wednesday, for a career total of 993. Dan Prior was the night’s high scorer, with 17 points. Andrew Plympton had 12 points.

EG’s Asst. Coach David Gee said Chariho came out with a lot of energy, ready to compete. While the Avengers led throughout, the Chargers did come within 4 points in the third quarter. EG’s execution and decision making could have been better, Gee said, and that’s something the team will work on.

Gee has been taking the lead in coaching this season, after five seasons as Coach Don Bowen’s assistant. According to Bowen, Gee has earned it.

The Girls and Boys Basketball teams have Senior Nights Monday at home, the girls at 4:45 and the boys at 7. EG News will be there.