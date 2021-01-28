Boys Hoops: A 63-44 Win Over Chariho

by | Jan 28, 2021

Above: EG’s Chad Coppola (5) drives the sideline. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at his website Chuckn.com.

Dan Prior

The Avengers notched their third win Wednesday, beating the Chariho Chargers, 63-44. The game, like all indoor games this season, was played without spectators, making for a relatively quiet competition. But the play was lively.

EG led throughout – the score was 33-24 at halftime – but pulled away in the fourth quarter for that decisive 19 point advantage. 

While there had been thoughts that senior Jack McMullen would score his 1,000 career point during the game – instead it looks like he might reach that pinnacle at Monday’s Senior Night home game. He scored 14 points Wednesday, for a career total of 993. Dan Prior was the night’s high scorer, with 17 points. Andrew Plympton had 12 points. 

EG’s Asst. Coach David Gee said Chariho came out with a lot of energy, ready to compete. While the Avengers led throughout, the Chargers did come within 4 points in the third quarter. EG’s execution and decision making could have been better, Gee said, and that’s something the team will work on. 

Gee has been taking the lead in coaching this season, after five seasons as Coach Don Bowen’s assistant. According to Bowen, Gee has earned it. 

The Girls and Boys Basketball teams have Senior Nights Monday at home, the girls at 4:45 and the boys at 7. EG News will be there.

The team’s 8 seniors in their new warm-up shirts.

Senior Dan Prior going up for a layup with a defender on his back.

Senior Jack McMullen on defense.

Asst. Coach Dave Gee during a timeout.

Jack McMullen starting his drive to the net.

Dan Prior with a layup.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS