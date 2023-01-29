Boys Hoops: 4th Qtr. Loss, 63-59, to Barrington

Above: Rees Maccarone puts up a long jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

Time Keeps On Slipping (Steve Miller Band, 1996). Well it slipped away from the Avengers against Barrington on Friday, Jan. 26. You would never know based on the Barrington win with a score of 63 to 59, or that the first 6 points of the game were scored by Barrington with two 3 pointers.

The Eagles came out aggressive, and they stayed that way. Double team was the norm. They put the Avengers on their heels. EG stayed with them and at the end of the third, they were up 34-26 and things were looking pretty good.

Then what was an aggressive team picked it up a notch. EG got flustered and made turnovers. The Eagle’s went ahead with three minutes left in the game. EG used the intentional foul to good advantage and shortened the distance between them, but the time slipped away.

Rees Maccarone led the scoring with 34 points, with four 3-pointers, as well as 12 rebounds. Luke Pedro was the next highest point earner with 7.

Coach Dave Gee called it a “tough loss” but remains optimistic the EG team, with a 3-9 record, can make the playoffs. With six games left in the regular season, EG needs two wins. Gee noted other Avengers who have been playing well.

“Will Erickson has been great – our second leading scorer,” he said. “Seniors Ryan Marcantonio, Luke Pedro and Grogan O’Brien have been amazing, adding defense and toughness. Freshman Dante Desmarais has excelled as of late.”

He added, “Still lots to play.”

Next up for the Avengers is Smithfield at Smithfield Monday, Jan. 30.