Boys Hockey: EG Bests Barrington, 1-0

by | Dec 26, 2021

 

Above: Cam Warrener brings the puck out. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – you can find all his pictures at chuckn.com.

From the start of this one, the Avengers seemed to want it more than Barrington Eagles did, but the Eagles didn’t give up the 1-0 loss easily.

Most of the non-stop action was in the Barrington end of the pond. Good defense on both sides left the score nil-nil going into the third. EG scored once in the third for the win.

The next league game for the Avengers is on Monday, Dec. 27, against Burrillville.

Easy stop for Cole Barron.

Matt McKenzie checks a Barrington player.

Gets a little icey in front of the goal.

The net gets dislodged.

