Boys Hockey: EG, Barrington Tie, 2-2

Above: Barrington’s Michael Cox is a little too close for comfort. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.
East Greenwich tied with Barrington on Saturday, 2-2. They are 2-4-3 on the season. Their final game of the regular season is against Bishop Hendricken Tuesday at Thayer Arena.
Matt McKenzie leads the pack up ice.
Cole Barron during a break.
Robert Ide and Luke Handy fight for the puck behind the net.
Sam Slaiby and Cameron Gaffney behind the net.
Camden Siwik makes a blocker save.
