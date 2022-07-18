Bones, ‘Belligerent Males,’ and an Owl

Monday, July 4

9:27 a.m. – A caller said she found pills at the intersection of Liberty and Somerset streets and was worried they might be harmful. Police collected the pills and took them to the police station to be destroyed.

7:23 p.m. – A caller told police someone on Marlborough Street was setting off fireworks. Police checked the area and did not find anyone setting off fireworks.

Tuesday, July 5

11:25 a.m. – RIDOH told the town’s animal control officer a technician was bit and scratched by a cat at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists on South County Trail.

6:49 p.m. – A caller told police several kids were lighting “rockets” near his home on Division Road. Police searched the area and did not find anything.

Wednesday, July 6

9:14 a.m. – EG Police assisted Pawtucket Police in searching an EG residence for a woman reported missing and endangered. The woman’s husband answered the door, leaving it just partly open. She was sleeping and he woke her up. Police told the woman she was entered into NCIC as missing and endangered, encouraging her to go to the hospital. The woman refused and said she did not need any medical attention. EGPD then told Pawtucket PD the woman seemed to be in good health and they removed her “missing and endangered” status.

10:37 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 37, for domestic assault. A woman told police she had been driving the man, her son, for a blood test on South County Trail when he threatened her with a knife and grabbed her neck with his hand. Soon after, the son (who was in the passenger seat) put the car in neutral, forcing the car to a stop outside Independence Bank. He then threw the woman’s car keys and phone out the window. The woman told police her son had brain cancer and issues with blood sugar. Police charged the man with domestic assault of a person over 60, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, disorderly conduct, and failing to relinquish a phone.

2:13 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD in helping a person who got stuck in the elevator at St Luke’s Church.

2:42 p.m. – A Cedar Rock Meadows resident told police there was a dead deer in their yard. Police contacted DEM.

4:54 p.m. – A Warwick man told police he found white paint on his truck’s tires after leaving it parked on Main Street last month, where RIDOT was doing line painting.

10:15 p.m. – Police responded to two teenagers on a motorcycle with no headlight in the Thorpe’s parking lot. The teenagers told police the bike broke down and that they were walking it home.

11:41 p.m. – A woman with disabilities told police her two service dogs got loose on Sixth Avenue. Police did not find the dogs.

Thursday, July 7

12:16 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 24, for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped on South County Trail because she had an illegal frame around her license plate. Routine checks showed the owner’s license was suspended. Police issued the woman a district court summons; she had a friend drive her car away from the area.

1:32 a.m. – Police found a car with tinted windows on Frenchtown Road that had been parked at the same spot for two weeks. Police didn’t find anyone in the car but routine checks showed it was not registered. Police took the registration plates and had the car towed.

1:54 a.m. – Police noticed a shattered window at Our Lady of Mercy. The window was intact and the damage did not appear intentional.

11:07 a.m. – A caller told police a boat was parked at Lillibridge Drive, causing traffic issues. Police told the caller the trailer was parked legally.

2:11 p.m. – A Howland Road resident told police a woman was smoking on his front porch

5:08 p.m. – A contractor told police he found bones under a house on Hyland Avenue while he was working to level the ground. He said he did not think the bones belonged to an animal, and that the soil looked as if someone had dug there before. Police called a detective to the scene, who determined the bones belonged to a pig.

5:17 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 41, for driving with a suspended license after she was involved in a two-car accident on New London Turnpike. Routine checks found the Coventry woman had a suspended license. The woman told police AAA gave her a new license in April so she was not sure how her license could be suspended. Police issued the woman a district court summons; the woman got someone to pick up her vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – A caller told police a street sign at the edge of a front yard on Robin Circle was knocked down. Police then found another sign down on Squirrel Lane. Both signs were undamaged and looked like they had been pulled out of the ground. Police notified DPW about the signs.

7:24 p.m. – A caller told police about a car parked the wrong way on Peirce Street. Police had the street blocked and wrote a parking tag.

8:48 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was locked in a car with all the windows up on Main Street. Police said the sunroof seemed to be cracked open and the dog did not look distressed.

9:42 p.m. – An EG resident told police someone threw a beer in her face. When police arrived, the caller refused to open her door, saying she no longer needed help.

10:14 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 29, for driving under the influence. Warwick PD noticed a truck driving aggressively after leaving the Chelo’s parking lot off Post Road. EGPD stopped the truck on Main Street after watching it drift past the double yellow lines and onto the other side of the road twice. After noticing bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on the driver, police asked the driver to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. Police issued the driver a district court summons for the DUI and a citation for a roadway violation.

Friday, July 8

2:48 a.m. – A First Avenue resident who was home alone told police she thought someone was in her house and has been hearing heavy footsteps the last couple nights. Police checked the house and found no signs of forced entry.

8:22 a.m. – Police stopped a driver on Main Street for having an expired registration sticker. Procedural checks showed the VIN and registered plates didn’t match, i.e. the car wasn’t registered. Police gave the driver a district court summons and had the car towed.

4:47 p.m. – A caller told police a raccoon was wandering in a parking lot on Post Road.

9:36 p.m. – A King Street resident told police five “belligerent young males” were walking in her driveway, even after she asked them to leave. Another resident told police the youths had parked in their driveway and left on foot. Police had the car towed and told the residents to let them know if the youths returned later that night.

Saturday, July 9

1:24 a.m. – An officer stopped a driver driving recklessly on King Street. Once pulled over, the driver got out of the car and headed toward the officer. The officer told the driver to return to his car and turn off the engine, which he eventually did. Routine checks showed the license plate didn’t match the car. The officer issued the driver a district court summons, took the plates, and had the car towed.

10:37 a.m. – Police, along with the EG Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Crestridge Drive. The fire appeared to have started in the basement and EGFD, with help from other fire departments, was able to put it out. Police contacted the homeowner, who was not home when the fire happened. He said he left his home around 4 p.m. the day before and everything besides a small light in the kitchen had been turned off. Detectives stayed at the scene and collected witness statements.

10:37 a.m. – After EGFD was called to the Crestridge Drive house, Police saw a North Kingstown fire truck hit a wooden utility pole while trying to connect its hose to a fire hydrant. Both the utility pole and the back of the fire truck were damaged; the driver was not injured. Police called the electric company to inspect the pole.

5:09 p.m. – A caller told police a child was selling lemonade “in a bad spot” on Division Street. Police determined the lemonade stand was actually on Gilbert Stuart Drive, and that the child’s parents are there as well.

5:26 p.m. – A caller told police he had allowed a man to leave his Duke Street residence after living there for more than a year. The man left on a bicycle and police told the caller to reach out to his landlord for an eviction process.

10:34 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 24, for driving under the influence after he was involved in an accident at Frenchtown Road and South County Trail. Police noticed the driver, who was still sitting in his truck, had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and mumbled his words. The driver refused to take field sobriety tests, and refused a chemical breath test when taken to the station. Police issued him a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic tribunal ticket for refusing to take a chemical test.

Sunday, July 10

3:33 a.m. – Police responded to a car-owl accident on Tillinghast Road. The vehicle was not damaged, and the owl was still alive and moved to the side of the road. Police alerted DEM, who told police to contact the wildlife clinic.

7:20 p.m. – A Peirce Street resident told police two bicycles were taken from his shed overnight.

Aiza Shaikh, a sophomore at the University of Connecticut and Class of 2021 EGHS alum, has been an EG resident since 2008. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, traveling, and eating coffee ice cream.