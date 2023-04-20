Bleachery Land Trust Trail Cleared Out, Opened Up

If you’ve taken a walk over by Bleachery Pond to check out the falls recently, you probably noticed it looks like someone is clearing it for a road. The town has indeed spent the relatively mild winter months clearing out the vegetation there that routinely grows (and grows), but not for a road. The reason: to be able to access the sewer “trunk line” that runs through the property.

“We need to maintain access to that line,” explained Public Works Director Anthony Vaccaro. “The last time it was done could have been six or more years ago.”

The DPW want to make sure trees don’t start growing near the sewer line and it needs to be able to access the line.

“If there were an emergency situation with a sewer clog or backup … we need to be able to get our jet truck with a high pressure hose to clear and clean the interior of the pipe,” Vaccaro said. “I’d like to have more routine maintenance so it doesn’t get so thick and difficult.”

He said he’s hoping to work with Parks and Recreation to build a stabilized (not paved) path for easier access. The area is part of the town’s land trust.

“It’s like a little hidden gem,” he said.